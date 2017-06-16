Oct. 2, 1990: The reunification of Germany

The 16 million people of East Germany finally formally came together with the more than 60 million people of the west. For East Germany, so much has disappeared. It is a moment for extraordinary celebration as it marks the true end of World War II.
3:26 | 06/16/17

Transcript for Oct. 2, 1990: The reunification of Germany

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"id":48088782,"title":"Oct. 2, 1990: The reunification of Germany","duration":"3:26"}
