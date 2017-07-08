-
Now Playing: 3 panda cubs born in China
-
Now Playing: Giant Panda Twins Make Debut in Southwestern China
-
Now Playing: Baby panda twins venture out for the first time
-
Now Playing: Panda twins celebrate 1st birthday with boxes full of bamboo
-
Now Playing: Car rolls in Chinese tunnel
-
Now Playing: White lion quintuplets born in Czech zoo
-
Now Playing: Sikhs still fighting to be understood 5 years after Oak Creek temple massacre
-
Now Playing: North Korea promises 'thousands-fold' revenge against US over sanctions
-
Now Playing: British model says she was kidnapped during bogus photo shoot in Italy
-
Now Playing: North Korea threatens US over new sanctions
-
Now Playing: Italian police investigate alleged kidnapping of British model
-
Now Playing: Search and rescue operation for 3 missing Marines suspended
-
Now Playing: Rescue mission underway for 3 Marines off Australia
-
Now Playing: Residential skyscraper in Dubai goes up in flames
-
Now Playing: Korean city's mud festival entertains millions
-
Now Playing: Massive fire breaks out at Dubai skyscraper
-
Now Playing: New details on foiled Australia terror plots
-
Now Playing: Firefighters battle major high-rise fire in Dubai
-
Now Playing: Massive fire breaks out at Dubai skyscraper
-
Now Playing: Massive fire breaks out at Dubai skyscraper