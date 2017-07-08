Panda twins celebrate 1st birthday with boxes full of bamboo

More
Caretakers at Austria's Vienna Zoo treated panda twins Fu Feng and Fu Ban to boxes full of bamboo in honor of their first birthday.
0:45 | 08/07/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Panda twins celebrate 1st birthday with boxes full of bamboo
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49082645,"title":"Panda twins celebrate 1st birthday with boxes full of bamboo","duration":"0:45","description":"Caretakers at Austria's Vienna Zoo treated panda twins Fu Feng and Fu Ban to boxes full of bamboo in honor of their first birthday.","url":"/International/video/panda-twins-celebrate-1st-birthday-boxes-full-bamboo-49082645","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.