Partial lunar eclipse spotted over Temple of Poseidon

More
Video shows full moon rising over Greece's ancient Temple of Poseidon on Monday as a partial lunar eclipse occurred.
0:40 | 08/08/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Partial lunar eclipse spotted over Temple of Poseidon

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49086960,"title":"Partial lunar eclipse spotted over Temple of Poseidon","duration":"0:40","description":"Video shows full moon rising over Greece's ancient Temple of Poseidon on Monday as a partial lunar eclipse occurred.","url":"/International/video/partial-lunar-eclipse-spotted-temple-poseidon-49086960","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.