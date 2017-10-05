Peace in the Middle East timeline

More
A look at the most important milestones in negotiating peace in the region.
3:32 | 05/10/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Peace in the Middle East timeline

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47304455,"title":"Peace in the Middle East timeline","duration":"3:32","description":"A look at the most important milestones in negotiating peace in the region.","url":"/International/video/peace-middle-east-timeline-47304455","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.