Take that: Pedestrians tackle knifeman fleeing police

Incredible dashcam footage captures the moment members of the public tackled a knife-carrying man as he was fleeing police on a bicycle in Cardiff, Wales.
0:57 | 04/19/18

Transcript for Take that: Pedestrians tackle knifeman fleeing police
