Poet reads inspiring poem after Manchester concert

Poet Tony Walsh reads his inspirational poem 'This Is the Place' on a packed train after the One Love Concert in Manchester: "Always remember, never forget, forever Manchester, choose love."
1:19 | 06/05/17

"Poet Tony Walsh reads his inspirational poem 'This Is the Place' on a packed train after the One Love Concert in Manchester: \"Always remember, never forget, forever Manchester, choose love.\""
