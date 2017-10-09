-
Now Playing: At least 32 dead after magnitude-8.1 earthquake rocks Mexico
-
Now Playing: Sept. 12, 2012: Surprise attack on the US consulate in Libya
-
Now Playing: At least 5 dead as magnitude-8.1 earthquake rocks southern Mexico, felt in capital
-
Now Playing: Two young women caught in Irma's wrath
-
Now Playing: 3,500 more US troops headed to Afghanistan
-
Now Playing: Man dressed as Spider-Man helps motorcyclist hit by truck
-
Now Playing: Drone flies over St. Martin post Hurricane Irma
-
Now Playing: St. Barts destroyed by Hurricane Irma
-
Now Playing: Shed blows away during Hurricane Irma
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Irma hit Barbuda like a 'bomb,' prime minister says
-
Now Playing: Sept. 24, 1985: Prince William’s 1st day of school
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Irma slams Anguilla
-
Now Playing: Sept. 9, 1993: Israel, Palestine Liberation Organization recognize each other in agreement
-
Now Playing: North Korea promises more 'gift packages' for US
-
Now Playing: Crowd lifts car to rescue toddler
-
Now Playing: Sept. 6, 1997: Princess Diana laid to rest
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Irma as viewed from space
-
Now Playing: Car flames burn onlookers at racetrack
-
Now Playing: Nikki Haley to UN on North Korea: 'Enough is enough'
-
Now Playing: Sept. 5, 1972: 11 members of Israeli Olympic team killed in Munich