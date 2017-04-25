-
Now Playing: Powerful 6.9 quake shakes central Chile
-
Now Playing: The Syrian tour guides of Berlin
-
Now Playing: Truck colliding with car caught on dashcam
-
Now Playing: Arrests, cars burned in French election protests
-
Now Playing: Paris police killer suspect identified, had criminal history
-
Now Playing: On the scene at Champs-Élysées a day after deadly attack
-
Now Playing: Royals visit school in London, talk about mental health
-
Now Playing: Australia's Uluru turns into temporary waterfall after rainfall
-
Now Playing: French presidential candidate nails bottle flip challenge
-
Now Playing: Israeli defense officials: Assad still has chemical weapons
-
Now Playing: Officer shot and killed in Paris, police say
-
Now Playing: Couple risks lives to drive blazing truck away from gas station
-
Now Playing: US intercepts 2 Russian bombers off Alaska coast
-
Now Playing: At least 4 dead, 1 arrested in Stockholm 'terrorist attack'
-
Now Playing: Bashar al-Assad in a minute
-
Now Playing: President Trump launches military strike in Syria
-
Now Playing: St. Petersburg honors bombing victims as investigation continues
-
Now Playing: Hundreds march in Amsterdam to support beaten gay couple
-
Now Playing: Death toll rises to 273 as aid begins to arrive in disaster-struck Colombia
-
Now Playing: Coffins in Colombia a heartbreaking scene in wake of landslide