Prince William visits survivors, first responders in Manchester

More
William visited Royal Manchester Children's Hospital to meet privately with survivors of the deadly attack at Manchester Arena.
1:08 | 06/02/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Prince William visits survivors, first responders in Manchester
And.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47793207,"title":"Prince William visits survivors, first responders in Manchester","duration":"1:08","description":"William visited Royal Manchester Children's Hospital to meet privately with survivors of the deadly attack at Manchester Arena.","url":"/International/video/prince-william-visits-survivors-responders-manchester-47793207","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.