Transcript for Putin Responds to Trump's Nuclear Comments

Could this single tweet from Donald Trump mark a major break from US policy for nearly forty years. A tweet that read impart the US must greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability. That was all kind of warnings especially from Hillary Clinton it's when she said if you are daddy you can bake with a tweet. Is not some of the you walk put in charge of the nuclear arsenal so wide and one day in one moderate he combined that message. The timing of the tweet also trick and concerned posted just hours after Russian president Vladimir Putin said. We need to strengthen the military potential of strategic nuclear forces. This morning food and responded. He soul and nothing unusual about Trump's place. Trump teen while announcing new names to his White House communication teen. Including adding veteran Republican operative Sean Spicer as white house Press Secretary. Also in the news he bonds of trump expected to flee a key role in her father's administration. Some guy went out the door and started giving your hard time. A passenger reportedly upset started yelling at Ibaka and her family on jetBlue flight on do agree to Hawaii for vacation. The Secret Service did not seem to be but the flight crew eventually removed the man from the front. And ask for Trump's tweak here a response today from the newly announced Press Secretary Sean Spicer who told media outlets that this was a response to a lot of countries Russia China and others that it date increase their nuclear capability. America will act. It was vicar ABC news New York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.