Return to one of the sites of the 2015 Paris attacks

More
ABC News' Terry Moran visits one of the cafes that was attacked in November 2015 and speaks to customers about how they're feeling ahead of France's presidential election.
7:06 | 03/10/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Return to one of the sites of the 2015 Paris attacks

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46050904,"title":"Return to one of the sites of the 2015 Paris attacks","duration":"7:06","description":"ABC News' Terry Moran visits one of the cafes that was attacked in November 2015 and speaks to customers about how they're feeling ahead of France's presidential election.","url":"/International/video/return-sites-2015-paris-attacks-46050904","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.