Now Playing: US drops 'mother of all bombs' in Afghanistan

Now Playing: River exploded to break ice in northeast China

Now Playing: Melania Trump settles lawsuit against Daily Mail

Now Playing: Secretary of state makes historic visit to Moscow

Now Playing: Video shows bungee ride nearly turn fatal

Now Playing: Soccer player injured in explosion, German police say

Now Playing: Tillerson to discuss Syrian conflict in Moscow meetings

Now Playing: Russia 'cannot confirm' Putin will meet with Tillerson in Moscow

Now Playing: Syrian father mourns the loss of his family

Now Playing: New report sheds light on accuracy of fitness trackers

Now Playing: Fire ravages French migrant camp after skirmishes

Now Playing: Church leaders at the Vatican and beyond are on high alert this Holy Week

Now Playing: President Trump and the US get a warning from Russia and Iran over Syria

Now Playing: Scientists: Two-thirds of Great Barrier Reef suffering coral bleaching

Now Playing: Oh, deer: Canadian man tackled by deer

Now Playing: NASA astronaut and 2 Russian cosmonauts return to Earth

Now Playing: Definition of lazy: Man gets his takeout via his roof

Now Playing: Tensions build between US, North Korea

Now Playing: Russia, Iran say US 'crossed red lines' with strike on Syria