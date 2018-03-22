Roller coaster riders left hanging upside down on malfunctioned ride

The Buzz Saw ride, one of the main attractions of the Dreamworld theme park on Australia's Gold Coast, was stopped when an automatic electronic sensor sensed something was wrong.
1:38 | 03/22/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Roller coaster riders left hanging upside down on malfunctioned ride
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

