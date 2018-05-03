Roof collapses at airport in China

Footage shows part of a roof collapsing at Nanchang Changbei International Airport in southeast China.
03/05/18

Strong winds and rain caused a partial roof collapse at an airport in southeast China luckily no was hurt. You can see the damage there's some of the debris fell on nearby cars no flights were affected by the collapse winds were close to seventy miles per hour.

