Transcript for Russia skeptical of chemical weapons use in Syria

After we saw immediately after this airstrikes last week strong condemnation from Russian officials. Am curious about the conversation among the rest of the people there how are our Russian people feeling. What the US is doing and how they're acting in Syria right now their stance towards Russia as well. I mean most Russians can you get their news from state Sowells again follow the government line is they don't believe. That the Syrian government was a series of blame for the attack that definitely willing to believe it was some kind of staged attack by the rebels and honesty they move very quickly on Sybase just thinking that the US is being kind of I aggressive kind of in comprehensively aggressive and that. This is sort of just a classic way of setting out Russia yet again. Perhaps civil sanctions at Sydney just painted as the bad guy denies the generalized cheating you know the vast majority of. An average Russians. If Patrick president Gooden said something else earlier today that really struck me he started to draw a line. Between what he sees happening now the US launching airstrikes and talking about chemical weapons in Syria back to 2003. When that the US was talking about that that possibility of weapons of mass destruction in Iraq which of course as we all now was part of the run up. To what ended at being a disastrous war there. I keep people there think that this is actually part of a strategy. On the on the part of the US to launch a similar kind of an effort in Syria. Yeah I'm not sure quite how deep that thought really guys and in many ways you know. Since see it seems to strike happened. Russian state media and Russian officials have been needs any kind of just built this straight NC. And I say they had here going for a long time. That that way that the west in the US are obsessed with regime change in different countries including in Russia and that's the key thing they always wants him tonight. That the west is out to try and topple the Kremlin and say you know any what they like to do is just kind of points in Libya and points the Iraq War. And say that they say is the this could be repeated its air which you today. How actually deeply that you may believe that it is totally open to debate. Spain but as Stephanie very much that. At propaganda Nazi today and then -- that kind of pushed back narrative that they have against the American accusations against the European accusations that that backing. Stress sad and that backing basically a war criminal.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.