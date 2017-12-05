Russian fighter flies 20 feet from Navy plane over Black Sea

Earlier this week, a Russian fighter came within 20 feet of an American military reconnaissance aircraft flying in international airspace over the Black Sea.
Transcript for Russian fighter flies 20 feet from Navy plane over Black Sea
Close encounter of the C there was indeed we begin with word that a Russian fighter jet came within twenty feet of a US navy surveillance plane in the Black Sea this week. The American plane was conducting routine operations when the Russian jet flew in a parallel direction coming -- tip to wing tip. Prompting the US plane to change course a US official says the approach was still safe and professional unlike some other recent close encounters.

