Transcript for Russian fighter flies 20 feet from Navy plane over Black Sea

Close encounter of the C there was indeed we begin with word that a Russian fighter jet came within twenty feet of a US navy surveillance plane in the Black Sea this week. The American plane was conducting routine operations when the Russian jet flew in a parallel direction coming -- tip to wing tip. Prompting the US plane to change course a US official says the approach was still safe and professional unlike some other recent close encounters.

