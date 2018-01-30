Transcript for Russian fighter flies 5 feet from US plane over Black Sea: Navy

And the US navy is reporting what it calls an unsafe interaction with the Russian fighter jet over the Black Sea. Officials say the Russian jet flew within just five feet of the US surveillance plane crossing through the plane's flight path. The navy accuses Russia not behaving with an international standards but the Russian government insists all international airspace rules were followed.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.