Russian fighter jets buzz USS Porter in the Black Sea

Newly released video shows Russian fighter jets buzzing the USS Porter in the Black Sea in early February.
0:51 | 03/02/17

Transcript for Russian fighter jets buzz USS Porter in the Black Sea

