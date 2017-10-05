Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov heckles reporters asking about Comey

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov Wednesday morning to discuss a dizzying array of issues amid the firestorm over President Trump's abrupt firing of FBI Director James Comey.
0:39 | 05/10/17

