Saudi women to be allowed into sports stadiums next year

More
They will only be able to sit in so-called family section.
0:21 | 10/31/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Saudi women to be allowed into sports stadiums next year
Saudi Arabia is making one more step towards a twentieth century yes twentieth sentry. Women starting next year will be allowed into sports stadiums however they will have to sit in the special Stanley section for women on their own or. Who are accompanied by male relative. Women have already been given the right to drive although that doesn't start until next year as well.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50830850,"title":"Saudi women to be allowed into sports stadiums next year","duration":"0:21","description":"They will only be able to sit in so-called family section.","url":"/International/video/saudi-women-allowed-sports-stadiums-year-50830850","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.