Transcript for Saudi women to be allowed into sports stadiums next year

Saudi Arabia is making one more step towards a twentieth century yes twentieth sentry. Women starting next year will be allowed into sports stadiums however they will have to sit in the special Stanley section for women on their own or. Who are accompanied by male relative. Women have already been given the right to drive although that doesn't start until next year as well.

