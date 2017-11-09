Transcript for UN Security Council unanimously approves new sanctions on North Korea

Over the years we have learned many things about the North Korean regime. We've learned that it does not care about being a part of the community of fifty cent law abiding nations. It has violated every United Nations resolution against it. We've learned at the North Korean regime doesn't care about its own people. It is denied them the most basic necessities to finance its weapons program. And we have learned that half measures against the regime has not worked. Previous efforts to bring North Korea to the negotiating table have failed. They have repeatedly walked back every commitment they have made. Today the Security Council has acted in a different way. Today we are attempting to take the future of the North Korean nuclear program out of the hands of its outlaw regime. We are done trying to prod the regime to do the right thing. We are now acting to stop it from having the ability to continue doing the wrong. Today's resolution. Is an urgent cool for the North Korean regime to change its behavior. The Security Council will not back off in the face of North Korea's assistant pro locations. Which challenged its repeated resolutions. It is the collective will of the international community. That we will continue to put maximum pressure against North Korea. So that it shows seriousness. And takes concrete action towards the gold all of denuclearization. Today we have enacted strategic meshes. That's together with the existing obligations. Add up to the most stringent United Nations sanctions regime. Placed on any nation in the 21 century. We have enacted measures today. The cherub our determination. To acts.

