Hey guys it's. ABC news feed our reporter and I'm life here in Seoul South Korea. As of windows past week or so has seen huge escalation in the rhetoric between Donald Trump and kingdoms regime up in North Korea. We've seen an off ramp for those attention today. But throughout this whole thing we didn't really interest to do this how the people of South Korea. Now the government has been caught between a tough place. The new president president moved Jay game. Diplomatic. Thank contrast we've been parched residents don't. We didn't mortgages that you know people. Go on with their lives every day. In the midst of all this attention. And that's one show you tonight so I'm town in a pretty trendy cool part of the city of what might. But this strip is a lot of bars. And restaurants. And some high and shopping. That sorts. So we went the distance of what people's soul. We felt threatened by this so. TJ here has agreed to talk to me. Thanks very much for doing it the day. So does that was quick question for you. Do you you'll. And let's see. In the last weakness after all you know that important to go from thing. And North Korea. Ford. C. A week or two ago what made you more nervous. And what about now. Feeling safer because. Thinks he's on the news looking. Take better positioned. Standing Seacrest. I think very much CJ and today's friend. As he conceived foreign arena to but let's see if we can. Sold. As if that before this is a pretty popular downtown area. Head down the block here though. Down for a couple more bars and restaurants. Though is a massive cities include the size of Los Angeles this brawl. There are 26 million people who live in the Seoul area. And about ten million of them live in the city itself. That men think he's an arrest we won't bother him. We had a first street and few people at. At these guys in the park here. Hey guys who's being. English. Do you mind if I ask you couple questions about. The US and North Korea. Can I ask you guys just couple questions about the US and North Korea. Go ahead. And hook you don't like the policy the so so Ari are you more nervous than the last week or so it given everything that Donald Trump has said. They are fed up. I think. US is not always popular in South Korea. Be that missile system that we've deployed here it's been really controversial. It was actually one of the key factors in their election this last may. The Liberal Party retook the president the first time. Ten years. After the sort of embarrassing him keeps me. The female first female president. Who who wears outfit on corruption charge. So a lot of those tensions are still fresh there was actually a protest in downtown Seoul just today. About. We be. Rhetoric from the US and offer that that mrs. So. Let's see we can catch one more person. Walking downtown. Others that is the rainy Tuesday night here so I'm not sure. It will be able to find anyone else. Try this woman. It's giving them. You might I ask you a question. For thirty teams picking them. I was. It because as you couple questions about. The US and Donald Trump and all the attention with the Mercury. Yeah. So I just. One quick question are you. And even more nervous. About the safety of soul. A little bit. And is that because of all of the back and forth all of them the mean words. Between the US and and and Kim Jung rooms regime. Yeah and what scares you the most that that the north. Worded. Start a war with this. More work. Yes and and would would you blame the US if there was the war are you afraid that. The US. President trump is making things. But the great thank you very much. Thank you. OK guys I think that might be all that we're gonna get. So this is our opinion. Signing off from Seoul South Korea for much more of our coverage. On the crisis between North Korea. And the US. Good abcnews.com. And you can always check its. On FaceBook and on Twitter and watch.

