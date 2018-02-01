Skater shows off on Toronto's frozen inner harbor

Not everyone stayed inside because of the weather: This talented skater showed off his skating skills on Toronto's inner harbor, with the city's beautiful skyline in the background.
0:56 | 01/02/18

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for Skater shows off on Toronto's frozen inner harbor
Little girl.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

