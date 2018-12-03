-
Now Playing: Ai Weiwei newest exhibit explores refugee crisis
-
Now Playing: British prime minister: 'Highly likely' Russia behind spy poisoning
-
Now Playing: Skier rescued from avalanche in the French Alps
-
Now Playing: Years after the Fukushima nuclear crisis, a community center helps evacuees
-
Now Playing: Woman rescued after falling from cruise ship
-
Now Playing: US closes consular agency in Mexico, bars employee travel over 'security threat'
-
Now Playing: North Korea signed nuclear deal with US in 1994
-
Now Playing: Soldiers heading to scene of poisoning attack in England
-
Now Playing: Search for missing flight MH370 continues 4 years later with submarine drones
-
Now Playing: Video of smoking orangutan goes viral, draws criticism
-
Now Playing: Buildings lit up worldwide with the female symbol to honor International Women's Day
-
Now Playing: Footage shows moment of 2017 London subway blast
-
Now Playing: Norway set to deport teenager to war zone
-
Now Playing: British Prime Minister Theresa May calls out opposition leader for 'mansplaining'
-
Now Playing: Video shows former Russian spy who was allegedly poisoned in his local shop
-
Now Playing: Experimental igloos provide shelter for some homeless people in France
-
Now Playing: Microsoft co-founder finds lost World War II aircraft carrier near Australia
-
Now Playing: Australian couple discovers world's oldest message in a bottle
-
Now Playing: Ex-Russian spy critical due to 'unknown substance'
-
Now Playing: Snowboarder's escape from avalanche caught on video