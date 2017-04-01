Now Playing: 105-Year-Old Frenchman Sets Cycling Record

Now Playing: Smog Rolls Into Beijing

Now Playing: Australians Trap Huge Croc With Hay Bales, Garbage Bins

Now Playing: Rio De Janeiro Celebrates the Start of 2017

Now Playing: Intense Eruption From Mexican Volcano

Now Playing: Firefighters Rescue Driver From Truck With Fireworks on Fire

Now Playing: Woman Caught in Rip Current Airlifted to Safety

Now Playing: Time Lapse of Rolling Smog Shows Beijing's Pollution Problem

Now Playing: Manhunt Underway After Shooting Attack at Istanbul Nightclub

Now Playing: Car Rolls Off Ferry in Australia

Now Playing: Drone Shows Scene of Turkey Nightclub Attack

Now Playing: Countdown to 2017 Around the World

Now Playing: Sydney, Australia Celebrates the Start of 2017

Now Playing: Moscow Celebrates the Start of 2017

Now Playing: United Arab Emirates Celebrates the Start of 2017

Now Playing: Karachi, Pakistan Celebrates the Start of 2017

Now Playing: Hong Kong Celebrates the Start of 2017

Now Playing: Rainfall Causes Massive Floods in Turkey

Now Playing: Official: 'No Explosion' in Deadly Russian Plane Crash