South Africa's Winnie Madikizela-Mandela dies

South African anti-apartheid campaigner Winnie Madikizela-Mandela -- Nelson Mandela's ex-wife -- has died, aged 81, according to her family and personal assistant.
0:30 | 04/02/18

South Africa's Winnie Madikizela-Mandela dies
We are following breaking news. According to South Africa state broadcaster Winnie Mandela. The ex wife of Nelson Mandela has died the prominent anti apartheid activist. Is known for fighting white white minority rule in South Africa. Mandela was married to Nelson Mandela from 1958 to 1996 although he was in prison for most of their marriage. She also serve months in prison for her own. Activism Winnie Mandela was 81 years old.

