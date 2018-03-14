Stephen Hawking's special advice for his children

More
The famed physicist shared his fatherly advice in this 2010 interview with Diane Sawyer.
0:39 | 03/14/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Stephen Hawking's special advice for his children
And then what do you say to your children. What what is the best fatherly advice that you give them. You're the most important speech itself but vice that I have asked on top white children. Well it. Remember to look at us terrorists but not done at your feet. Move Hedrick it upward work gives new meaning and purpose and Laurie this empty without it. Beautiful in vine. Pretty if you're like enough to play so but remember this rare but don't throw it away.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53737509,"title":"Stephen Hawking's special advice for his children","duration":"0:39","description":"The famed physicist shared his fatherly advice in this 2010 interview with Diane Sawyer.","url":"/International/video/stephen-hawkings-special-advice-children-53737509","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.