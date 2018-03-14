-
Now Playing: Award-winning scientist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
-
Now Playing: UK to expel 23 Russian diplomats, Theresa May says
-
Now Playing: Coin karaoke allows singers to perform a few songs for just a dollar
-
Now Playing: UK seeks allies' support after former Russian spy poisoned with nerve agent
-
Now Playing: Palestinian prime minister survives bomb blast
-
Now Playing: Putin critic suggests how to retaliate after former Russian spy was poisoned
-
Now Playing: Ai Weiwei newest exhibit explores refugee crisis
-
Now Playing: British prime minister: 'Highly likely' Russia behind spy poisoning
-
Now Playing: Skier rescued from avalanche in the French Alps
-
Now Playing: Jet at Kathmandu airport catches fire after landing
-
Now Playing: Years after the Fukushima nuclear crisis, a community center helps evacuees
-
Now Playing: North Korea signed nuclear deal with US in 1994
-
Now Playing: Soldiers heading to scene of poisoning attack in England
-
Now Playing: Woman rescued after falling from cruise ship
-
Now Playing: US closes consular agency in Mexico, bars employee travel over 'security threat'
-
Now Playing: Search for missing flight MH370 continues 4 years later with submarine drones
-
Now Playing: Video of smoking orangutan goes viral, draws criticism
-
Now Playing: Buildings lit up worldwide with the female symbol to honor International Women's Day
-
Now Playing: Footage shows moment of 2017 London subway blast
-
Now Playing: British bobby takes kids on a wintry sled run