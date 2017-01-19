Transcript for Stunning Video Shows Fatal Collapse of High-Rise Building in Iran

And also breaking right now this is some stunning video just in from Iran where a high rise building collapsed on live television this morning. That's seventeen story building in Tehran was on fire. And as they were reporting on that fire the building completely came down in a massive cloud of destined. One of the first high rise buildings in the city let's listen. Bill we're. More than two dozen people are said to have been injured in the fire self arts and clear. If there were any deaths or injuries from the actual collapse.

