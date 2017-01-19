Stunning Video Shows Fatal Collapse of High-Rise Building in Iran

More
The 17-story building in Tehran was engulfed by a fire and toppled in a massive cloud of dust.
0:33 | 01/19/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Stunning Video Shows Fatal Collapse of High-Rise Building in Iran
And also breaking right now this is some stunning video just in from Iran where a high rise building collapsed on live television this morning. That's seventeen story building in Tehran was on fire. And as they were reporting on that fire the building completely came down in a massive cloud of destined. One of the first high rise buildings in the city let's listen. Bill we're. More than two dozen people are said to have been injured in the fire self arts and clear. If there were any deaths or injuries from the actual collapse.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":44882321,"title":"Stunning Video Shows Fatal Collapse of High-Rise Building in Iran ","duration":"0:33","description":"The 17-story building in Tehran was engulfed by a fire and toppled in a massive cloud of dust.","url":"/International/video/stunning-video-shows-fatal-collapse-high-rise-building-44882321","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.