The former president sought congressional approval to use military force against Syria.

President Donald Trump condemned the "heinous actions" in Syria during his remarks alongside Jordanian King Abdullah II.

Marines arrive in Syria to provide artillery support in fight against ISIS

A contingent of several hundred Marines has arrived in Syria to provide artillery support to U.S.-backed Syrian rebels preparing to retake Raqqa, ISIS's de facto capital in Syria, according to a U.S. military official.