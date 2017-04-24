-
Now Playing: Obama and the Syria debate in 2013
-
Now Playing: President Trump condemns 'heinous actions' in Syria
-
Now Playing: Marines arrive in Syria to provide artillery support in fight against ISIS
-
Now Playing: U.S. launches military strike on Syria
-
Now Playing: The Syrian tour guides of Berlin
-
Now Playing: 'Perfect' viewing conditions for aurora over lake
-
Now Playing: Truck colliding with car caught on dashcam
-
Now Playing: Nikki Haley reacts to French election results
-
Now Playing: Trump speaks to leaders of China and Japan about the North Korea nuclear threat
-
Now Playing: Candidate Marine LePen, often compared to Trump, advances in French election
-
Now Playing: Another American detained in North Korea
-
Now Playing: Arrests, cars burned in French election protests
-
Now Playing: French election will be 'major test' for populism
-
Now Playing: Has Trump changed the world, or has the world changed Trump?
-
Now Playing: American is detained in North Korea
-
Now Playing: What's at stake in the French presidential election
-
Now Playing: On the scene at Champs-Élysées a day after deadly attack
-
Now Playing: Paris police killer suspect identified, had criminal history
-
Now Playing: Terror attack on Champs-Élysées in Paris
-
Now Playing: Obama wades into French election ahead of Sunday vote