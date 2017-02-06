Transcript for What to know about Russia investigation: Kushner, sanctions, and Putin

I got on and not well we're going through all the headlines on the investigation in a rusher in question in her appearance in the 2016 election so you don't have to and here. Is what you need to know today first up. President Trump's son and lot Jared Kushner is under even more pressure because of conflicting reasons for his meeting with a Russian banker. As investigators probe his Stanley stacks. Next up we learned that the track administration with considering lifting the sanctions on Russia still after coming into office but backed off under pressure from congress. And finally we hear from president who blew himself today and he's not backing away from weighing in on the investigations here. But first. Investigators are looking into whether or not Jerry Kushner that's on in line senior advisor to the president. Was vulnerable to Russian influence during the campaign because of financial stress on his family. Now a new ABC news report reveals that Kushner real estate business has more than a billion dollars in debt that's due in two years. Kushner had tried to make a deal with a Chinese company to refinance that debt but it fell through just after the election. Which has lagged congressional investigators to zero in on Kushner meeting with a Russian banker in December of last year. A banker who is close to President Putin a banker who was under US sanctions. Complicating matters is another report from the Washington Post this one laying out the conflicting explanations we've been given for that meeting. On the one hand the Russian bank says the meeting was part of a new business strategy and health Kushner in his role as head at his family's real estate business. On the other the White House has said that the meeting with un related to business and was diplomatic in nature with Kushner serving as an advisor for seemed to be president trop. So which one is that investigators are digging in to back now. Next up and NBC report reveals that the truck administration was looking to lift sanctions on Russia right when president trump took office. The only reason they backed off according to two former senior diplomats. When that they pushed congress to codify the sanction and wants congress began that process lifting sanctions would have looked really bad for president trop. The former State Department officials say it seemed as if the administration was considering rescinding the sanctions asking for nothing from the Russians and exchange. And he officials think that they're speaking out now because they're worried. That an administration that wanted to lift the sanctions won't work hard to and forced them. The white passed house responded to that story. Finally we hear his name a lot but we rarely hear from who blew himself it's actually at blanks. But today he speaking in Saint Petersburg and an international economic for a and he is not shying away from weighing in on the investigations right here in America. Prudent and not as he has before that Russia had interfered in the 2016 election. He called the accusations quote this information harmful an idol prowl. He even joked that even a child could have been behind hacking. No surprise here really he wouldn't expect to hear any differently from the president of Russia. Clarity on the matter serves him not at all so the investigation. Back here continue. And to keep up with the latest on those and learn more on any of these stories had abcnews.com. Any time.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.