Transfixing electrical storm lights up Australian sky

More
An astonishing electrical storm in the Western Australian sky was caught on camera in this time lapse video.
0:53 | 12/04/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Transfixing electrical storm lights up Australian sky

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51570610,"title":"Transfixing electrical storm lights up Australian sky","duration":"0:53","description":"An astonishing electrical storm in the Western Australian sky was caught on camera in this time lapse video.","url":"/International/video/transfixing-electrical-storm-lights-australian-sky-51570610","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.