Now Playing: Typhoon turns Hong Kong stairs into waterfall

Now Playing: North Korea releases jailed American student

Now Playing: Dennis Rodman visits North Korea amid high tensions

Now Playing: Hundreds of demonstrators arrested in Russia

Now Playing: 3 US soldiers killed in Afghanistan identified

Now Playing: Famous Anne Frank quotes

Now Playing: Hole in plane engine leads to emergency landing

Now Playing: 3 US soldiers killed in Afghanistan

Now Playing: US airstrikes target al-Shabab militants in Somalia

Now Playing: 3 US soldiers killed, 1 wounded in insider attack in Afghanistan

Now Playing: New information on the London terror attack

Now Playing: Gulf nations' rift has hindered US in region: Tillerson

Now Playing: Analyzing the UK election results and how they affect the US

Now Playing: Making sense of the UK election results

Now Playing: UK elections: What happens next?

Now Playing: Analysis of UK election results

Now Playing: Theresa May says 'let's get to work'

Now Playing: Theresa May loses Conservative Party seats in UK election

Now Playing: Theresa May to seek to form government despite losing majority