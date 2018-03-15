-
Now Playing: Canada challenges Trump claim that it has trade deficit with US
-
Now Playing: US helicopter crash in western Iraq causes fatalities: Official
-
Now Playing: White House blames Moscow for poisoning former spy
-
Now Playing: Celebrating the work, mind and humor of Stephen Hawking
-
Now Playing: The UK expels 23 Russian diplomats in response to ex-spy's poisoning
-
Now Playing: UK to expel 23 Russian diplomats, Theresa May says
-
Now Playing: Prince William thinks Prince George may be a future police officer
-
Now Playing: Award-winning scientist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
-
Now Playing: Pope Francis speaks to the people in new documentary
-
Now Playing: Putin critic suggests how to retaliate after former Russian spy was poisoned
-
Now Playing: Palestinian prime minister survives bomb blast
-
Now Playing: Coin karaoke allows singers to perform a few songs for just a dollar
-
Now Playing: UK seeks allies' support after former Russian spy poisoned with nerve agent
-
Now Playing: Tillerson blames Moscow in ex-Russian spy poisoning
-
Now Playing: Nerve agent that killed former spy, daughter developed in Russia: UK PM
-
Now Playing: Show explores the world beneath the ocean's surface
-
Now Playing: International manhunt underway for person of interest in nurse's death
-
Now Playing: Ai Weiwei newest exhibit explores refugee crisis
-
Now Playing: Trump tries to rally supporters on North Korea meeting
-
Now Playing: Years after the Fukushima nuclear crisis, a community center helps evacuees