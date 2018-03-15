US helicopter crash in western Iraq causes fatalities: Official

An official said there was no sign of hostile fire.
03/15/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for US helicopter crash in western Iraq causes fatalities: Official
In other news we do have breaking news overseas a deadly military helicopter crash in Iraq. The chopper crashed in western or walk there are fatalities tonight. The aircraft going down in western Anbar Province seven passengers reportedly on board there were no signs of hostile fire. That investigation of course just under way tonight.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

