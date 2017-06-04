Transcript for US military launches strike on Syrian air base

This is an ABC news special report destroy Cohen's Syria. Now reported George Stephanopoulos. And we are coming on the air right now because we're about to hear from president trump got in morrow log about to speak on that military strike his ordered against Syria fifty tomahawk cruise missiles. In retaliation for that chemical weapons attack by the Asad regime. On Tuesday that killed more than eighty people Martha rights are chief global affairs anchor is right here dramatic change for the president from his previous stance ask. A complete turnaround he didn't want to get involved in Syria at all and now he's taken it on with that punishing air strike on that one airfield. President trump in a summit meeting with the president trying to pressing she. But he's breaking from that right now he's going to say that it is America's vital interest to respond to this chemical weapons attack by the Asad regime. Here now. President truck. When Tuesday. Syrian dictator. She almost. Launched a horrible chemical weapons attack. On innocent civilians. Using a deadly nerve agent. Aside choked out the lives of helpless men. Women. And children. It was a slow and brutal death. For so many. Even beautiful. Babies. Were cruelly murdered. In this very. Barbaric. Attack. No child out of guide should ever suffer. Such home. Tonight I ordered and targeted. Military strike. On the airfield. In Syria from where. The chemical attack. Was launched. It is in this vital. National securities and east of the United States. To prevent and deter the spread and use. I've deadly chemical weapons. There can be no dispute. That soon rules and chemical or. It its application. Under the chemical. Weapons convention. And ignored the king. Of the moon. Security accounts. Years of previous attempts. At changing this you know. Have all failed and failed the very dramatically. As a result. The refugee crisis continues to deepen. And the region continues to destabilize. Threatening the United States. And its. Allies and tonight on pro reversal allows nations. To join us and sickened to end in this world. I'm watching. Insured. And throws so. And Terrence. Of all kinds and all types. We ask for God's wisdom. As we face the challenge. Of our very troubled world. We pray for the lives. Of the wounded. And for the soul so to those who have passed. And we hope that as long as America stands for justice. And peace and harmony we will in the end. Prevail. Good night. And god bless America. And the entire world thank you. President trump tonight saying is that a vital national security interest of the United States respond to what he called. A barbaric chemical weapons attack for the Asad regime. In theory he said that years fed that it did in previous years we've seen failure by press presidents to take this. Challenge on. And now he said he has taken the action wanted our chief White House correspondent John come down in morrow Largo. Whether president of the big question now John what comes next. Apps slowly George this was a quick reaction the president himself. Chaired a meeting of his National Security Council just yesterday on this and now these strikes are ordered we understand is on a single airfield. The airfield from which those airplanes. It used those chemical weapons left from that airfield now destroyed by US tomahawk missiles. Not something that's gonna change the military realities on the ground but certainly something that sends a message. The use a chemical weapons on except. Dramatic and swift action tonight from president trump he's also calling in on all nations to band together to take on the slaughter by the Asad regime. When we say on top of the story much more tonight on Nightline. I'll see you tomorrow on GM and this has been a special report from ABC news.

