US Navy plane has unsafe encounter with Russian fighter over Black Sea

More
A U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon surveillance plane had an "unsafe interaction" with a Russian SU-30 fighter jet this Saturday that used its afterburners as it flew in front of the American plane over the Black Sea, according to a U.S. official.
0:23 | 11/28/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for US Navy plane has unsafe encounter with Russian fighter over Black Sea
So the Pentagon is describing what it calls as an on safe encounter between a military plane into Russia fighter jet to an international airspace. Officials say the Russian jets came within fifty feet of the US navy surveillance plane over the Black Sea. Turning on its after burners and forcing the American pilot to fly through violent turbulence they say the incident lasted for quite a bit point four minutes.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51428380,"title":"US Navy plane has unsafe encounter with Russian fighter over Black Sea","duration":"0:23","description":"A U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon surveillance plane had an \"unsafe interaction\" with a Russian SU-30 fighter jet this Saturday that used its afterburners as it flew in front of the American plane over the Black Sea, according to a U.S. official.","url":"/International/video/us-navy-plane-unsafe-encounter-russian-fighter-black-51428380","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.