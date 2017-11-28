Transcript for US Navy plane has unsafe encounter with Russian fighter over Black Sea

So the Pentagon is describing what it calls as an on safe encounter between a military plane into Russia fighter jet to an international airspace. Officials say the Russian jets came within fifty feet of the US navy surveillance plane over the Black Sea. Turning on its after burners and forcing the American pilot to fly through violent turbulence they say the incident lasted for quite a bit point four minutes.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.