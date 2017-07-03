US setting up missile defense system in South Korea

The United States has begun to set up an anti-missile system in South Korea to help protect that nation from a possible North Korean attack.
0:28 | 03/07/17

Comments
Transcript for US setting up missile defense system in South Korea
Breaking this morning a stunning admission from North Korea just one day after the country's provocative test launch a four medium range ballistic missiles. North Korean state news is reporting that the launch was quote practice for a strike on US military bases in Japan. Three of the four missiles landed just off Japan's border. This comes as the US delivers its long delayed anti missile defense system to South Korea and you have about 50000 Americans rate their of those bases in Japan.

