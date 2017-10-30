US soldier killed in Afghanistan helicopter crash identified More The Army warrant officer who died after a helicopter crashed in Afghanistan was a decorated veteran of numerous military tours who was born in Oklahoma and was currently living in Alaska, the Pentagon said in a statement. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related More information on this video Enhanced full screen Explore related content Share your favorite moment HELP Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for US soldier killed in Afghanistan helicopter crash identified This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: US women lost at sea for 5 months describe their ordeal

