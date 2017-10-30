US soldier killed in Afghanistan helicopter crash identified

More
The Army warrant officer who died after a helicopter crashed in Afghanistan was a decorated veteran of numerous military tours who was born in Oklahoma and was currently living in Alaska, the Pentagon said in a statement.
0:43 | 10/30/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for US soldier killed in Afghanistan helicopter crash identified

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50807819,"title":"US soldier killed in Afghanistan helicopter crash identified","duration":"0:43","description":"The Army warrant officer who died after a helicopter crashed in Afghanistan was a decorated veteran of numerous military tours who was born in Oklahoma and was currently living in Alaska, the Pentagon said in a statement.","url":"/International/video/us-soldier-killed-afghanistan-helicopter-crash-identified-50807819","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.