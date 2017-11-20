Waves slam into Argentine navy as it searches for missing submarine

More
According to the Argentine navy, waves were cresting at 20 to 26 feet.
1:00 | 11/20/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Waves slam into Argentine navy as it searches for missing submarine
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51279997,"title":"Waves slam into Argentine navy as it searches for missing submarine","duration":"1:00","description":"According to the Argentine navy, waves were cresting at 20 to 26 feet.","url":"/International/video/waves-slam-argentine-navy-search-missing-submarine-51279997","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.