Transcript for World's Most Unlikely Skier: An Amputee from Pakistan

For the sixteen year old girl from Pakistan it's been a long ride at the top winner Kirk Heller and a Richie steps up to lift you just might notice would make your show exceptional. These chefs are managed to ski with just one way. Sixty miles per hour seeing the ski and I struggled to keep up on Q I guess de Albuquerque. Julie sit still to write Danica. And oppression the likes going fast dictating. Schooler exit test taking like I just sixty I was born in Pakistan into my. That they'd better. An earthquake that killed over 80000 people and displaced four million more. In Chile lost her left leg after school collapsed and it was trapped in the rubble. It's accidentally kicked the company you know it just means that link them to keep the student athletic and that's how I First Amendment. Houses now. Ted better understanding Connecticut provided into with a place to stay here in their medical journey. We got it right there couldn't school and then from there disliked than in the known in England life and skiing is as part of the evidence pizza and decide. In the scheme to. From the families that kind of shocking for the dolphins. That's. That's excitement. About this. I come from the place they think not comment that woman the aptly kitty US and isn't this like that. Incite people to come do it. By. She's now among the shrinking number of immigrants who will be given a second shot in the United States and the highlighting. Mean given this chance to come to the US and expand. That a different life he different. Growth. Pakistan's. And then. At this. It's an 8000 mile journey from the sand into the snow.

