West Bank protests ramp up as VP Mike Pence's visit to the region approaches

JERUSALEM — Dec 15, 2017, 8:00 AM ET
PHOTO: A Palestinian demonstrator hurls stones towards Israeli troops during clashes at a protest against President Donald Trumps decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in the West Bank city of Hebron, Dec. 15, 2017.PlayMussa Qawasma/Reuters
More than a week after President Donald Trump's announcement recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and days before his vice president visits the region, small-scale protests broke out across Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank today.

For the second Friday in a row, Palestinians briefly clashed with Israeli border police in the narrow, walled streets of Jerusalem's Old City, and in Bethlehem and Ramallah.

After Friday prayers, worshippers chanted "Jerusalem will always be an Arab city," as they left al Haram al Sharif, or the Temple Mount, after praying at al Aqsa Mosque. There were no age restrictions for Friday prayers, Israeli Police Superintendent Micky Rosenfeld said.

Vice President Mike Pence was expected to be in the region early next week, but his visit has been delayed until Wednesday because of the U.S. Senate tax bill vote, according to his office. He will now fly to Egypt Tuesday to meet with President Abdel Fattah el Sisi, before landing in Tel Aviv Wednesday and visiting the Western Wall in Jerusalem Wednesday evening.

He's expected to speak to the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, on Thursday and dine with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He's not expected to meet with any Palestinian leaders, according to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' office.

PHOTO: An Israeli soldier shouts as he aims his weapon during clashes with Palestinian demonstrators at a protest against President Donald Trumps decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in the West Bank city of Hebron, Dec. 15, 2017.Mussa Qawasma/Reuters
An Israeli soldier shouts as he aims his weapon during clashes with Palestinian demonstrators at a protest against President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in the West Bank city of Hebron, Dec. 15, 2017.

Jerusalem has been fairly quiet this week with intermittent flare-ups but no major protests. Israeli police violently broke up a small sit-in outside of Damascus Gate Thursday night.

The entrance to the Muslim Quarter, on the seam between West Jerusalem and occupied East Jerusalem, continues to be a flashpoint more than a week after Trump's announcement.

Exiting the Old City around 6 p.m. Thursday, Palestinians gathered in the amphitheater outside of the Old City gate. Israeli police and border police charged the area, attempting to break up the crowd.

Fistfights broke out, and protesters were dragged away one by one.

Videos shot by ABC News show Israeli police pushing and shoving Palestinians in the crowd.

Israeli police security measures are in place today in and around the old city of Jerusalem, Rosenfeld, the police superintendent, tweeted today.

If incidents occur, he added, police will respond.

PHOTO: A Palestinian demonstrator stands near burning tires during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest against President Donald Trumps decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, near the West Bank city of Nablus, Dec. 15, 2017. Mohamad Torokman /Reuters
A Palestinian demonstrator stands near burning tires during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest against President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, near the West Bank city of Nablus, Dec. 15, 2017.

