10 Best Budget Beachfront Boutique Hotels in the Caribbean

Oyster.com Ever booked a last-minute beach trip on the super-cheap? Then you've probably stayed at a budget beach hotel -- flimsy locks and alarmingly high levels of mold and all. But beachfront locations plus comparatively low rates don't have to equal grubby conditions and roadside motel vibes. Oyster investigators have visited nearly 1,000 hotels throughout the Caribbean -- more than 100 of which are boutique resorts right on the beach. And of those 100-plus beachfront boutique hotels, we found the 10 properties with really reasonable rates, considering their prime real estate and charmingly non-big-box atmospheres. (The rates we list are the average price range for a standard room at each hotel). Take a look at our picks for the best budget beachfront boutique resorts in the Caribbean, from Antigua to the Virgin Islands. Go on: your quaint cliffside cottage in Jamaica, bungalow in a remote part of the Bahamas, or plantation-style villa in St. Lucia awaits.

Oyster.com Jakes Hotel, Villas & Spa Jakes is arguably Jamaica's first boutique hotel with 84 hippy-chic cottages, rooms, and villas set along secluded Treasure Beach. It's also a member of the trendy, luxury hotel group Bespoke Hotels, and guests come here specifically to unplug -- there's no phone, Internet, or TV in guest rooms. Water's edge treatments in the Driftwood Spa, on-site classes in painting, mosaics, cooking, and yoga, and a revered restaurant serving top-notch, farm-to-table food shapes Jakes as a one-off gem that's the furthest thing possible from "hotel chain." While its craggy black-sand beach isn't spectacular, there's a saltwater pool and a bar built on a sandbar that guests reach after a 20-minute boat ride. Average price range: $119-$410.

Oyster.com Oasis Marigot This 12-unit property tucked away in St. Lucia's Marigot Bay is so off the beaten path that it takes a car, ferry, and tram to arrive -- but the views will be worth it. Oasis sees regular timeshare guests (mostly couples) who come for the quiet setting and the relaxed, tropical vibe. Cheerful and contemporary one-bedroom villas come with kitchenettes, furnished patios, and free but spotty Wi-Fi. The hilly grounds house a small outdoor pool and lead to a pretty beach. Aside from water sports for rent, there are no activities on-site, but staff are available to arrange excursions and day trips. Average price range: $139-$273.

Oyster.com Westender Inn Tucked far back in Negirl's West End, the Westender Inn is a secluded cliffside boutique with a mix of 24 oceanside rooms and suites, spacious garden villas, and log cabin suites. This mid-range, split-road property offers a tasty restaurant, two bars, two pools, a small sandy beach (hard find in the West End), and well-cared for garden grounds. Because of its remote location, it's most ideal for couples or large groups seeking a relaxing and private Jamaican escape -- although during low season being so far away from the hubbub can feel a little eerie. Average price range: $68-$130.

Oyster.com Catcha Falling Star Resort Catcha's one- and two-bedroom cottages and suites -- most with terraces and hammocks -- warm service, and simple homemade cuisine make it a popular mid-range choice for Jamaican getaways. Built into the rugged coral cliffs in Negril and overlooking the sea with its breathtaking sunsets, this resort has thatch-roofed buildings, an open-air restaurant, and tucked-away lounging areas throughout the premises. On-site activities include cliff jumping and snorkeling. Even with fees for breakfast and the airport shuttle, it's a great value for its category. Guests under 15 years old are not allowed. Average price range: $89-$387.

Oyster.com Legends Resort This 50-room beach resort has two pools, an open-air restaurant and bar, and a coveted spot at the tip of Negril’s Seven Mile Beach. Though its pools are standard rectangles, the competing Negril Tree House only has one pool (albeit one with ocean views). Legends Resort guests can also take free daily shuttles to the property’s sister resort, Samsara Cliff Resort & Spa, for access to a spa, two more pools, a stunning cliff-top sundeck, and one of the area's best restaurants. The rooms may be basic, but the price is right for what you get. Average price range: $70-$203.

Oyster.com LOVE LOVE is a 19-room boutique hotel located in the delightful fishing community of Grand Case, on the French side of St. Martin. Rooms are simple and stylish; many offer terraces with full or partial ocean views. LOVE backs onto Grand Case Beach, and its chilled-out restaurant features spectacular ocean views. But on-site amenities are otherwise limited -- there's no pool. Still, most guests will be at the beach or exploring the surrounding neighborhood, which is packed with galleries, shops, and restaurants. Average price range: $108-$287.

Oyster.com Unique Village Perched on a hill overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, Unique Village is a 14-room hotel in North Palmetto Point on Eleuthera in the Bahamas. It's a humble, homey spot that includes an open-air restaurant serving casual grill fare with a Bahamian influence, a compact pool, and a quiet beachfront along the pink sands of Poponi Beach. Rooms are spacious, with simple island decor that's bright and pleasant, and all have air-conditioning, free Wi-Fi, and an outdoor terrace -- many facing the ocean. Average price range: $110-$180.

Oyster.com Negril Tree House Resort With a central location on Jamaica's beautiful Seven Mile Beach, a pool and whirlpool, and clean, comfortable rooms, the Negril Tree House Resort is a great budget option for families, couples, and groups. A good-sized buffet breakfast is included, and the hotel also features a beach bar and grill with freshly-made jerk chicken, as well as room service. While the resort is small and has fewer amenities than some of the other properties on the beach, its proximity to other activities and restaurants provides guests with plenty of nearby options. Massages on the beach can be arranged and yoga classes are available. The beachfront restaurant and bar occasionally host live music, and though the scene is lively, it's not out-of-control spring break style. Average price range: $141-$223.

Oyster.com Citronella Built atop the beautiful coral reef cliffs of Negril's West End, Citronella's six traditional Jamaican cottages guarantee guests some of the island's best views and most stunning surroundings -- while still being in the heart of the action. But this convenient, paradisaical escape comes with a trade-off: Citronella is rustic. Cottages use open-air wall slats and fans instead of air-conditioning, mosquito nets hang around beds, and geckos cling to the ceiling. However, guests who don't mind getting in touch with nature (or the lack of bar and regularly scheduled restaurant service) will be rewarded with unforgettable panoramic views, individual off-cliff sea access (some with caves), outdoor showers, and extreme privacy. Average price range: $85-$290.