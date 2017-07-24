A $20 dress that's all the rage among female news anchors

Girl code: When you find a fabulous dress at a great price, you share the news.

And that's exactly what happened among a group of female newscasters. More than 40 news anchors have been spotted on local broadcasts across the country wearing versions of the same $20 Amazon.com dress.

The trend was noticed by Frances Wang, an anchor at ABC's affiliate in Sacramento, KXTV. She's starting a blog, #WangsWorkWear, because so many women ask where she gets her on-air clothes.

To illustrate the dress' popularity among newscasters, Wang had her colleague Stephen Leonardi create a graphic of all the photos of women wearing it in news broadcasts across the country.

"I found out about the dress on the female newscasters' Facebook group," she told ABC News. "Multiple girls had already purchased it and posted photos in it. I could see this was the newest major dress trend that so many women loved."

The dress gets a 4-out-of-5-stars rating on Amazon and is available in 6 colors. Wang likes the pale pink version best.

"It's affordable and looks good on air," she said of the dress. "This one in particular [the pink] I think is innocent and girly-looking in a way. It has the Disney princess vibe. And it [the dress] comes in yellow, something we don't find often."