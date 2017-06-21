Baby giraffe takes first steps at Seattle zoo

A zoo in Seattle welcomed its tallest baby on Tuesday.

Tufani, an endangered giraffe, gave birth to a young calf whose sex has not been determined.

Video released by Woodland Park Zoo shows the newborn mammal taking its first steps, exploring its environment and bonding with its mother.

Tufani, the 8-year-old mom, is a rare breed of giraffe that has been designated as an endangered species.

The yet-to-be named calf will live in the zoo’s giraffe barn alongside its mother, its aunt, Olivia, and its father, Dave.

One happy family sticking their necks out for each other.