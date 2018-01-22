Boxing champ Laila Ali shares recipes for healthy takes on comfort foods

Former professional boxer Laila Ali shared her top tips and recipes for how to create healthier versions of comfort foods from her debut cookbook on "Good Morning America" today.

In her book "Food For Life: Delicious and Healthy Comfort Food from My Table to Yours," the daughter of legendary boxer Muhammad Ali focuses on how you can swap out unhealthy ingredients in traditional recipes for more nutritious options that won't compromise the dish's flavor.

For example, the two-time "Chopped" winner and mother of two shared her recipe for her Cheesy Cauliflower Pizza, which swaps out a flour-based crust for a crust made out of cauliflower. Get her cheesy cauliflower pizza recipe here.

In addition, Ali shared her recipe for a Chard, Cheddar and Sausage Breakfast Casserole, which she writes in her cookbook, "fills you up without weighing you down." Her recipe adds sweet potatoes and lots of healthy green vegetables in place of large amounts of bread, with which many traditional breakfast casseroles are loaded.

Get the full recipe for her Chard, Cheddar and Sausage Breakfast Casserole here.

Finally, Ali shared her original Green Power Shake recipe, which she writes, "transformed my morning smoothie from a chore to something special to wake up to!" Protein shakes, which were a part of her everyday meal plan for years over the course of her career, "don't have to be boring and uninspiring anymore," she added. Get her Green Power Shake recipe here.

