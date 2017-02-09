With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, it’s the perfect time to surprise your significant other with a romantic getaway. Here are some of the most romantic excursions based on ABC News interviews with travel experts.

Try Paris for a Steal

This year, Valentine’s Day doesn't fall on Presidents Day weekend — a rarity, according to Emma Leggat, director of communications for HotelTonight, an app that allows travelers to book last-minute hotels. Since Valentine’s Day falls on a Tuesday this year, travelers can score a deep discount on hotels, she said.

“Especially if you’re one of those people where Valentine’s Day sneaks up on you, but you still want to give the impression you put a lot of thought into it … there’s still opportunity to do that,” she said.

Hotel rooms can be booked on HotelTonight for as low as $150 a night in Paris, New York and Boston.

Carolyn Spencer Brown, editor-in-chief of CruiseCritic.com, said that when looking for romance, a cruise is the way to go.

“Once you get on board, you can go to a bunch of different places, you never have to unpack,” she said. “Explore during the day, come back on the ship, and the biggest decision you have to make is what restaurant you want to walk 30 paces for.”

Named after the famous artist, Paul Gauguin Cruises is perfect for “an older, more sophisticated traveler, who just wants a tropical getaway,” according to Spencer Brown.

“It is absolutely top of the list for romantic, between the peaks of Bora Bora and the beaches and the jungles,” she said of the cruise line that sails exclusively in Tahiti, French Polynesia and the South Pacific. “The ship itself is really romantic. It was built and designed just for that.”

Hotel Punta Islita in Costa Rica

Hotel Punta Islita in Costa Rica is a bumpy, two-and-a-half hour drive from Liberia airport, but is completely worth the journey, senior executive editor at Oyster.com Kelsey Blodget told ABC News.

“Couples will be rewarded with stunning ocean views from the infinity pool, a ruggedly beautiful rocky beach, tasty food, and homey (if not quite luxurious) rooms with terraces and hammocks,” Blodget said. “The setting here really is one of the most jaw-dropping anywhere, and that coupled with the hotel’s intimacy (it has only 30 rooms) and privacy make it an incredibly special romantic getaway.”

Princess Cruises

For a young couple looking for an active cruise that also hits all the marks for romance, Spencer Brown also recommended Princess Cruises. Spencer Brown, who met her husband while on a cruise, cited the nightlife as a high point of this line. From nightclubs to salsa dancing classes, couples can find any number of romantic activities.

“A cruise is the perfect way to celebrate romance,” she said. “Whether you’re getting married on a ship, taking a honeymoon on a ship, or just going on vacation with your partner.”