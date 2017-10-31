Couple gets engaged in costume as Belle and the Beast

An Arkansas couple’s marriage proposal was a tale as old as time, with a twist.

Hope Hagerman and Kolby Davis became engaged last Saturday while dressed in costume as Belle and the Beast from “Beauty and the Beast.”

“I just felt like we were straight out of the movie,” said Hagerman, 25, adding that she “really did” feel like a princess.

It was the idea of Hagerman, a speech language pathologist, to go in costume this Halloween as characters from the classic Disney movie.

Davis, 26, who works in medical sales, had never seen the movie and took some convincing.

“I was not excited to say the least,” said Davis, who only agreed when he found a Beast mask that he felt comfortable enough in to wear.

The costume though sparked an idea in Davis, who had been looking for a unique way to propose to Hagerman, his girlfriend of seven years.

“I wanted to have something that was just very special to her and also wanted to surprise her,” he said. “We have been talking about moving on and taking the next step so she’s kind of been expecting it.”

Davis held the engagement ring in his costume for around two hours Saturday night as Hagerman and friends got ready for a costume party.

When they took photos in their costume outside of Hagerman’s home, Davis bent on one knee and popped the question.

“He said, ‘Before we take pictures I need to talk to Hope for a second,’ and then he grabbed my hand and did it,” Hagerman recalled. “It was the greatest surprise ever.”

Just like another princess, Cinderella, Hagerman had to return her rented Belle costume at the end of the night. Davis, however, plans to keep his Beast mask as a memory.

Hagerman and Davis are unsure if they will have a “Beauty and the Beast” theme at their wedding next year, but they may include some nods to the movie at their engagement party.

“We’ve already started talking about it,” Hagerman said. “We might throw in some of the color scheme or some roses.”

