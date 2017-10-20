Disney parks serve up picture-perfect Halloween treats

Halloween at Disney parks and resorts means plenty of treats dressed for the occasion -- and some of the spooky menu items are going viral on social media.

The Disneyland and Disney California Adventure parks created a spooktacular, limited-time menu of sweet seasonal confections that are filling up Instagram news feeds.

Treat yourself this #Halloween to these Disney Parks sweets. pic.twitter.com/uWVlhAe9bz — Disney (@Disney) October 16, 2017

Here are some of the most popular picks from around the parks:

A candy-corn filled, cone-shaped macaron cookie sandwich served at Cars Land.

Disneyland Resort

A mummy mouse macaron cookie.

A green, one-eyed monster cronut that resembles Mike Wazowski from "Monsters Inc."

A Jack Skellington-inspired cake pop.

A black "spider silk" ice cream macaron cookie sandwich.

A post shared by Mickey's Menu (@mickeysmenu) on Oct 15, 2017 at 11:49am PDT

