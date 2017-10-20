Disney parks serve up picture-perfect Halloween treats

Halloween at Disney parks and resorts means plenty of treats dressed for the occasion -- and some of the spooky menu items are going viral on social media.
The Disneyland and Disney California Adventure parks created a spooktacular, limited-time menu of sweet seasonal confections that are filling up Instagram news feeds.
Treat yourself this #Halloween to these Disney Parks sweets. pic.twitter.com/uWVlhAe9bz— Disney (@Disney) October 16, 2017
Here are some of the most popular picks from around the parks:
A candy-corn filled, cone-shaped macaron cookie sandwich served at Cars Land.
A mummy mouse macaron cookie.
A green, one-eyed monster cronut that resembles Mike Wazowski from "Monsters Inc."
Monstermallow donut from Schmoozies at Disney California Adventure! #donuts #doughnuts #cronut #monstersinc #mikewazowski #disneylandfood #disneyfood #food #foodie #foodstagram #disneyland #disneycaliforniaadventure #dca #anaheim #socal #dessert #breakfast #schmoozies #monster #marshmalow #orangecounty #ocfoodie #disneyfoodie #disney #pixar
A Jack Skellington-inspired cake pop.
What’s this? What’s this? Jack cake pops everywhere! . Pick these up on Main Street and Buena Vista Street! - - - - #Disney #Disneyland #DisneylandResort #DisneyParks #DisneyParksBlog #CoveBar #Drinks #BlackPearl #DisneyFood #DisneyFoodie #DisneySnack #FoodBlog #foodblogger #FoodLover #DCA #disneycaliforniaadventure #mickeyicecream #mickeycakepop #DisneyTreat #Cakepop #Halloween #DisneyHalloween #mickeysmenu #foodsofdisneyland
A black "spider silk" ice cream macaron cookie sandwich.
ABC News is part of parent company Disney.