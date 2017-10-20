Disney parks serve up picture-perfect Halloween treats

Oct 20, 2017, 12:48 PM ET
PHOTO: Bat Wing Raspberry Sundae -White chocolate-raspberry swirl ice cream with raspberry splatter, blood-red sprinkles, whipped cream and Bat Wing cookie. PlayDisneyland Resort
WATCH Disneyland's spooky Halloween-themed treats

Halloween at Disney parks and resorts means plenty of treats dressed for the occasion -- and some of the spooky menu items are going viral on social media.

The Disneyland and Disney California Adventure parks created a spooktacular, limited-time menu of sweet seasonal confections that are filling up Instagram news feeds.

Here are some of the most popular picks from around the parks:

A candy-corn filled, cone-shaped macaron cookie sandwich served at Cars Land.

PHOTO: Spoke-y Cone Macaron filled with marshmallow buttercream and candy corn.Disneyland Resort
Spoke-y Cone Macaron filled with marshmallow buttercream and candy corn.

A mummy mouse macaron cookie.

A green, one-eyed monster cronut that resembles Mike Wazowski from "Monsters Inc."

A Jack Skellington-inspired cake pop.

A black "spider silk" ice cream macaron cookie sandwich.

A post shared by Mickey's Menu (@mickeysmenu) on Oct 15, 2017 at 11:49am PDT

ABC News is part of parent company Disney.