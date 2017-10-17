Family poses for creepy, kooky 'Addams Family'-themed Halloween photos

Oct 17, 2017, 1:01 PM ET
The Basteens of Tucson, Arizona, took the photos for their annual "birthday bash" invitation. PlayMelissa Cruz/Honey Bee Photography
They're creepy, and they're kooky, mysterious and spooky, they're all together ooky, the Basteen family.

The Basteens of Tucson, Arizona, had an epic “Addams Family”-themed photo shoot for Halloween, perfectly posing as Gomez, Morticia, Wednesday and Pugsley Addams.

PHOTO: The Basteens of Tucson, Arizona, pose for an epic Addams Family-themed Halloween photo.Melissa Cruz/Honey Bee Photography
They took the photos to include on their annual “birthday bash” invitation. Michelle and Colt Basteen and their son Maxwell all have October birthdays within five days of one another.

“My husband and I have birthdays really close -- I’m the 23rd and he’s the 28th of October, so we always liked Halloween,” Michelle Basteen, 33, told ABC News. “And then we had our son and his birthday is the 26th, so we have these three birthdays within five days, so it’s turned into a thing.”

PHOTO: The family holds an annual birthday bash party every year because Michelle and Colt Basteen and their son Maxwell all have October birthdays, within 5 days of one another.Michelle Basteen
They’ve dressed up in themed family costumes before but never had a professional photo shoot capture the eerie ensembles, until now.

“We got ahold of Melissa and she was totally on board. She thought it was clever,” Basteen said of Melissa Cruz with Honey Bee Photography. “She and I went to nursing school together.”

PHOTO: Michelle and Colt Basteen pose as Gomez and Morticia Addams.Melissa Cruz/Honey Bee Photography
PHOTO: Colt Basteen and his son, Maxwell, pose as Gomez and Pugsley Addams.Melissa Cruz/Honey Bee Photography
The family planned early, doing the photo shoot in August to get the edited images back in plenty of time to send out on the ghastly invitations.

“My husband said, ‘It’s actually fun because no one is stressed out,’” she recalled of the flexible timeline. “It was still warm because it was August but it wasn’t a bad day. The kids were really good. My daughter totally got into it.”

PHOTO: Michelle Basteen and her daughter, Madison, pose as Morticia and Wednesday Addams.Melissa Cruz/Honey Bee Photography
PHOTO: Maxwell and Madison Basteen pretend to be Pugsley and Wednesday Addams in their familys photo shoot.Melissa Cruz/Honey Bee Photography
The Basteens love Halloween, and Michelle Basteen said choosing their costumes is a “bonding” experience every year.

In 2014, the family dressed up as characters from “The Walking Dead.”

PHOTO: The Basteen family dressed as The Walking Dead characters for Halloween in 2014.Michelle Basteen
In 2015, they all wore “A League of Their Own” costumes for their party.

PHOTO: The Basteen family were A League of Their Own characters for Halloween in 2015.Michelle Basteen
“We’ll probably have to continue the tradition, for sure. It brings our family together,” said the proud mom.