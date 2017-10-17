They're creepy, and they're kooky, mysterious and spooky, they're all together ooky, the Basteen family.

The Basteens of Tucson, Arizona, had an epic “Addams Family”-themed photo shoot for Halloween, perfectly posing as Gomez, Morticia, Wednesday and Pugsley Addams.

Melissa Cruz/Honey Bee Photography

They took the photos to include on their annual “birthday bash” invitation. Michelle and Colt Basteen and their son Maxwell all have October birthdays within five days of one another.

“My husband and I have birthdays really close -- I’m the 23rd and he’s the 28th of October, so we always liked Halloween,” Michelle Basteen, 33, told ABC News. “And then we had our son and his birthday is the 26th, so we have these three birthdays within five days, so it’s turned into a thing.”

Michelle Basteen

They’ve dressed up in themed family costumes before but never had a professional photo shoot capture the eerie ensembles, until now.

“We got ahold of Melissa and she was totally on board. She thought it was clever,” Basteen said of Melissa Cruz with Honey Bee Photography. “She and I went to nursing school together.”

Melissa Cruz/Honey Bee Photography

Melissa Cruz/Honey Bee Photography

The family planned early, doing the photo shoot in August to get the edited images back in plenty of time to send out on the ghastly invitations.

“My husband said, ‘It’s actually fun because no one is stressed out,’” she recalled of the flexible timeline. “It was still warm because it was August but it wasn’t a bad day. The kids were really good. My daughter totally got into it.”

Melissa Cruz/Honey Bee Photography

Melissa Cruz/Honey Bee Photography

The Basteens love Halloween, and Michelle Basteen said choosing their costumes is a “bonding” experience every year.

In 2014, the family dressed up as characters from “The Walking Dead.”

Michelle Basteen

In 2015, they all wore “A League of Their Own” costumes for their party.

Michelle Basteen

“We’ll probably have to continue the tradition, for sure. It brings our family together,” said the proud mom.