If your sweetie would rather laugh than say "aww!" try these hilarious Valentine's Day cards that are getting a lot of attention online.

Irish illustrator Ellen McCann of Nelle Illustration created these cards that can be customized for your partner or friend.

Nelle Illustrations

"First, select from a variety of Nelle Illustration designs. You then have the option of including your own message, or, if you’re brave enough you can allow us to write something for you," the website reads.

McCann, 27, told ABC News she was inspired to create the quirky cards because "so many cards seem too lovey dovey, mundane and couple focused."

Nelle Illustrations

"For me, humor is the best way to someone's heart and there's nothing better than giving your partner or friend a little giggle on Valentine's," she added. "The cards are quite versatile and suitable to send them to your single friends as well as for couples."

The cards are expensive: 20 euros or about $22 for each one. But making your valentine laugh? Well, that's priceless.