'GMA' roundup of summer's must-read books

If you are still searching for the best summer reading material, here is the "Good Morning America" roundup of this season's must-read books.

Whether you're looking to get lost in a thriller -- or just for a fun read to take with you on vacation -- here are some of this season's top thrillers, beach reads, memoirs, fiction and non-fiction page-turners.

Thrillers

Ware's novel follows four girls who were best friends at a boarding school in England but were all expelled during their final year of school under mysterious circumstances after the death of their school's art teacher -- who happens to be the father of one of the girls.

"The Force" by Don Winslow

Winslow's second novel chronicles a police officer's journey as he navigates through a world of crime, injustice, greed and violence.

"Into the Water" by Paula Hawkins

This psychological suspense from the bestselling author of "The Girl on the Train," looks at a series of disturbing deaths in a fictional countryside village.

Bonus picks:

"The Couple Next Door" by Shari Lapena

"The Girl Before" by J.P. Delaney

"The Child" by Fiona Barton

Fiction

Trigiani's latest novel looks at the lives of Italian families who are pursuing the American Dream and working hard to make a living following World War II.

"The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo" by Taylor Jenkins Reid

This novel follows the rise of a fictional Hollywood star and her adventures in life and romance over the course of a lifetime.

Bonus picks:

"Pachinko" by Min Jin Lee

"Now One Is Coming to Save Us" by Stephanie Powell Watts

"Exit West" by Mohsin Hamid

"White Tears" by Hari Kunzru

Beach reads

This hilarious read from the authors of "The Knockoff" follow one woman's attempt to lose thirty pounds by participating in naked yoga and grueling workout classes.

"The Identicals" by Elin Hilderbrand

Hilderbrand's latest novel follows the story of identical twin sisters who live on two different island--Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket. After spending over ten years apart, the sister's decide to switch islands, and lives, and soon uncover secrets about each other.

"Rich People Problems" by Kevin Kwan

Kwan's third novel in his "crazy rich" trilogy follows the lives and antics of elite and powerful Singaporean families.

Memoirs

This book is based on Levy's award-winning essay, "Thanksgiving in Mongolia," and explores how the author worked to rebuild her life following a devastating loss.

Bonus picks:

"One Day We'll All Be Dead and None of This Will Matter" by Scaachi Koul

"I Can't Make This Up: Life Lessons" by Kevin Hart

"Revenge Of The Nerd: Or... The Singular Adventures of the Man Who Would Be Booger" by Curtis Armstrong

"Make Trouble" by John Waters

"Al Franken, Giant of the Senate" by Al Franken

Nonfiction

Solomon records his travels and writes about the political, cultural and spiritual changes he witnesses during his journeys all across the globe.

Bonus picks:

"Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI" by David Grann

"Option B: Facing Adversity, Building Resilience, and Finding Joy" by Sheryl Sandberg and Adam Grant

"Legends and Lies: The Civil War" by Bill O'Reilly

"The Vanishing American Adult" by Ben Sasse